Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton Injury: Sitting out against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 1:59pm

Middleton is out for Sunday's game versus the Magic due to bilateral ankle injury management.

Middleton made his Wizards debut Friday but will sit out the second leg of the team's back-to-back Saturday. Bub Carrington and Corey Kispert are candidates to receive increased playing time in the veteran forward's absence. Middleton's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Brooklyn.

Khris Middleton
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now