Khris Middleton Injury: Sitting out against Orlando
Middleton is out for Sunday's game versus the Magic due to bilateral ankle injury management.
Middleton made his Wizards debut Friday but will sit out the second leg of the team's back-to-back Saturday. Bub Carrington and Corey Kispert are candidates to receive increased playing time in the veteran forward's absence. Middleton's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Brooklyn.
