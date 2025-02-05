Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton Injury: Traded to Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 7:33am

Washington acquired Middleton in a trade with the Bucks on Wednesday, giving up Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin and second-round picks in return, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The writing has been on the wall for some time now, as Middleton hasn't really found his stride since undergoing surgeries on both ankles during the offseason. He was also recently moved to the bench in favor of Taurean Prince. On paper, Middleton could be a massive part of Washington's offense, but he's 33 years old and the Wizards are in the early stages of a rebuild. Plus, they are likely to prioritize player development after the All-Star break.

Khris Middleton
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now