Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 11:16am

Middleton (shoulder) is probable for Thursday's game against the Kings.

Middleton was initially considered questionable for this contest. Thursday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so a maintenance day could be on the table for Friday.

Khris Middleton
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khris Middleton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khris Middleton See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
21 days ago