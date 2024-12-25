Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton Injury: Will likely play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 4:50pm

Middleton (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Middleton has appeared in seven consecutive contests since making his season debut against the Celtics on Dec. 6, including two straight starts. Both of those streaks should continue Thursday. Over his last three appearances, Middleton has averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per game.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
