Khris Middleton Injury: Will likely play Thursday
Middleton (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Nets.
Middleton has appeared in seven consecutive contests since making his season debut against the Celtics on Dec. 6, including two straight starts. Both of those streaks should continue Thursday. Over his last three appearances, Middleton has averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now