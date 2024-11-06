Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton Injury: Will progress to 3-on-3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 11:23am

Middleton (ankle) is expected to progress to 3-on-3 work Thursday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton's status for Thursday's game against the Jazz has yet to be determined, though he sounds doubtful at best. The forward is trending in the right direction according to coach Doc Rivers, and it will be interesting to see how he responds to Thursday's live 3-on-3 work.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
