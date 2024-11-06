Khris Middleton Injury: Will progress to 3-on-3
Middleton (ankle) is expected to progress to 3-on-3 work Thursday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Middleton's status for Thursday's game against the Jazz has yet to be determined, though he sounds doubtful at best. The forward is trending in the right direction according to coach Doc Rivers, and it will be interesting to see how he responds to Thursday's live 3-on-3 work.
