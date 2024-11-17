Khris Middleton Injury: Will remain out Monday
Middleton (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Middleton doesn't have a clear return timetable, and the Bucks continue to treat his status on a game-to-game basis. The veteran can be considered doubtful for future contests until further information is available. Andre Jackson and Taurean Prince continue to handle increased roles in Middleton's absence.
