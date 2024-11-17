Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton Injury: Will remain out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Middleton (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton doesn't have a clear return timetable, and the Bucks continue to treat his status on a game-to-game basis. The veteran can be considered doubtful for future contests until further information is available. Andre Jackson and Taurean Prince continue to handle increased roles in Middleton's absence.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now