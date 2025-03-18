Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton Injury: Won't suit up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 4:49pm

Middleton (ankles) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Utah.

Middleton will get the night off while the club limits his availability due to bilateral ankle injury management. The veteran forward's next chance to play will come Friday against Orlando. Justin Champagnie and Anthony Gill are candidates for a bump in minutes due to Middleton being sidelined.

Khris Middleton
Washington Wizards
