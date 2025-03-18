Khris Middleton Injury: Won't suit up Wednesday
Middleton (ankles) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Utah.
Middleton will get the night off while the club limits his availability due to bilateral ankle injury management. The veteran forward's next chance to play will come Friday against Orlando. Justin Champagnie and Anthony Gill are candidates for a bump in minutes due to Middleton being sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now