Khris Middleton News: All-around outing in victory
Middleton totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 victory over the Pistons.
Middleton did a little bit of everything for Washington in Thursday's contest, leading all players in assists while finishing second in rebounds and steals and concluding as one of seven Wizards with a double-digit point total. Middleton has recorded at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in five outings.
