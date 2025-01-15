Khris Middleton News: Available against Orlando
Middleton (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Considering Middleton was listed as probable for Wednesday, it's not a shock to see him be available for the Bucks. The veteran forward shouldn't face any limitations against Orlando. Middleton has averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 25.3 minutes over his last eight appearances.
