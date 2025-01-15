Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton News: Available against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 4:44pm

Middleton (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Considering Middleton was listed as probable for Wednesday, it's not a shock to see him be available for the Bucks. The veteran forward shouldn't face any limitations against Orlando. Middleton has averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 25.3 minutes over his last eight appearances.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
