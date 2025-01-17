Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Middleton (ankles) has been cleared to play Friday against the Raptors.

Since making his season debut on Dec. 6, Middleton has been able to stay relatively healthy, missing only two games for the Bucks recently. The veteran's status for Friday's game was up in the air, but he's been cleared to face the Raptors. In his last appearance, the 33-year-old finished with 14 points, two rebounds, six assists and two steals in a well-rounded performance off the bench against the Magic.

