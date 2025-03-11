Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton News: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Middleton has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Pistons.

Middleton will be back on the floor for the Wizards on Tuesday after missing Monday's game against the Raptors for rest purposes. In seven games with his new teams, the veteran forward is averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game, shooting 45.3 percent and 25 percent from beyond the arc.

