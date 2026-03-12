Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton News: Catches fire from three

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Middleton finished with 35 points (10-17 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 25 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 victory over Memphis.

Middleton was getting nearly everything to fall in this one, especially from beyond the arc, where he buried a season-high eight triples. He paced the Mavs in scoring despite being deployed off the bench and even found a way to add production on the defensive end. It's unfair to expect this kind of scoring production from the 34-year-old regularly, but he still shows flashes of elite scoring from time to time.

Khris Middleton
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khris Middleton
