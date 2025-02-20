Khris Middleton News: Cleared to play against Milwaukee

Middleton has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Bucks.

Middleton will make his Wizards debut Friday against the team that shipped him to Washington before the NBA trade deadline. The veteran sharpshooter hasn't played since Feb. 2, which means there's a chance he'll likely be rusty against the Bucks. In 23 games this season, Middleton has averaged 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting a career-high 51.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.