Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton News: Cleared to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Middleton (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Doc Rivers confirmed that Middleton will be available Saturday, meaning he'll suit for the two games of a back-to-back set for the first time this season. The veteran is trending in the right direction and could experience an uptick in usage since Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) is unlikely to suit up while Damian Lillard (calf) is out.

