Khris Middleton News: Decent output off bench
Middleton accumulated 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes during Friday's 124-101 loss to Cleveland.
Middleton continues to play off the bench in his return from an offseason ankle surgery that didn't allow him to make his regular-season debut until Dec. 6. The veteran has scored in double digits in three of his contests, and while he's a strong upside play in most formats due to his quality, the fact that he keeps coming off the bench, as well as subpar shooting percentages, limit his upside considerably.
