Khris Middleton News: Goes scoreless in 15 minutes
Middleton ended with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 125-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.
It was a surprise to see Middleton active for the second leg of this back-to-back set, but the Bucks were shorthanded and that may have factored into the decision. He's been very inconsistent lately, as he's been held without a point in two of his last three games. During the other game, he had 22 points in 27 minutes.
