Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton News: Goes scoreless in 15 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Middleton ended with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 125-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

It was a surprise to see Middleton active for the second leg of this back-to-back set, but the Bucks were shorthanded and that may have factored into the decision. He's been very inconsistent lately, as he's been held without a point in two of his last three games. During the other game, he had 22 points in 27 minutes.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now