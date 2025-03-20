Khris Middleton News: Good to go against Orlando
Middleton (ankles) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Magic.
Middleton will return to action Friday after missing Washington's previous contest due to bilateral ankle injury management. The veteran forward has struggled with his outside shot as of late, converting just 24.2 percent of his 3.3 three-point attempts per game across his last 10 appearances.
