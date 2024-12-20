Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Middleton (illness) will play in Friday's game versus the Cavaliers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton has been upgraded from probable to available Friday after missing the NBA Cup Championship due to a non-COVID illness. The veteran forward is averaging 7.0 points, 5.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 21.3 minutes across his four appearances this season.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
