Khris Middleton News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Middleton (shoulder) will play Thursday against Sacramento, Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports reports.

Middleton was upgraded to probable leading up to tipoff, and he's now been given the green light to play Thursday night. He's averaging 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists over his last five games.

