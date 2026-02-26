Khris Middleton News: Good to go Thursday
Middleton (shoulder) will play Thursday against Sacramento, Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports reports.
Middleton was upgraded to probable leading up to tipoff, and he's now been given the green light to play Thursday night. He's averaging 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists over his last five games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khris Middleton See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 183 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster14 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 521 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khris Middleton See More