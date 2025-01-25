Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton News: Green light to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 6:27pm

Middleton (ankle) is available to play against the Clippers on Saturday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton was held out of Thursday's game against the Heat due to an ankle injury, but the veteran guard will make his return Saturday. He's averaged 13.4 points, 5.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 23.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.

