Khris Middleton News: Green light to play Sunday

Middleton (ankles) is available for Sunday's game against Memphis, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton is in the final stages of his recovery from offseason surgery on his ankles and will play in a fifth straight game Sunday. Middleton is averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 steals over 23.1 minutes per game since making his regular-season debut Dec. 6.