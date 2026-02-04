After being traded from Milwaukee to Washington ahead of last year's deadline, Middleton will now head to Dallas. The veteran forward is on an expiring $33.3 million contract and is set to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason. He isn't guaranteed a starting role in Dallas but will provide a veteran presence for the team if he isn't bought out. In 34 regular-season outings with the Wizards this season, Middleton averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 24.3 minutes per game.