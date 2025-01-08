Khris Middleton News: Likely to come off bench in return

Middleton (ankles), who had been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs has been cleared to play and is expected to come off the bench, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

After starting in seven consecutive games, Middleton sat out Monday's 128-104 win over the Raptors due to bilateral ankle injury management. Though he'll be back in action Wednesday, the Bucks are shuffling their lineups and are planning to move Taurean Prince to the top unit in an effort to find continuity in the starting group while managing the workload of Middleton. Through his first 12 appearances this season, Middleton has averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers in 23.8 minutes per contest. His bench role may make it difficult for Middleton to eclipse 30 minutes on a regular basis, though he could take on more usage as the Bucks' sixth man.