Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton News: Limited workload in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Middleton had two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists over 12 minutes during Monday's 137-131 overtime loss to Golden State.

Middleton was playing a sizable role for the Mavericks when he first joined the team, but he's now trending in the wrong direction. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 19.2 minutes with 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals.

Khris Middleton
Dallas Mavericks
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