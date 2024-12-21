Khris Middleton News: Making first start of 24-25

Middleton is part of the first unit for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Middleton came off the bench and played between 19 and 23 minutes in his first five games of the season. However, he'll enter the starting five Saturday. It's unclear Middleton will remain in the starting lineup going forward or if his starting status comes as a result of the absences of Damian Lillard (calf) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (back).