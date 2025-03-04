Khris Middleton News: Manages team-high 16 in loss
Middleton posted 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals over 23 minutes during Monday's 106-90 loss to the Heat.
The veteran forward led the Wizards in scoring on a night in which the team shot just 36.9 percent from the floor. Middleton is still having his workload restricted just as it was in Milwaukee -- he sat out the front end of a back-to-back in late February, and he hasn't been on the court for more than 26 minutes in any of his five appearances for Washington -- but he may be getting comfortable with his new club, producing 33 points, nine assists, eight boards and five steals over the last two games combined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now