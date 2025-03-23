Khris Middleton News: Not listed on injury report

Middleton (ankles) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Raptors.

Middleton sat out Saturday's loss to the Knicks because it was the second night of a back-to-back set, but the veteran will return to action Monday. He's started his last 12 appearances, averaging 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 22.9 minutes per game during that stretch.