Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Middleton (illness) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's meeting with Minnesota.

Middleton will be back in action Monday following a one-game stint on the sidelines, which could result in fewer minutes for Klay Thompson. As a member of the Mavericks, Middleton has put in averages of 11.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 triples per contest.

Khris Middleton
Dallas Mavericks
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