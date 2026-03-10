Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton News: Not starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Middleton won't start Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

After 10 straight starts, Middleton is moving to the bench in favor of Naji Marshall. Even as a starter, Middleton averaged 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in only 21.5 minutes over his past two appearances.

