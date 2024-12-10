Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton News: Officially good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 2:30pm

Middleton (ankle) is available for Tuesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals matchup against the Magic, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton has been upgraded from probable to available for Tuesday's contest despite continuing to deal with ankle issues. The veteran forward will likely continue to play between 20 and 25 minutes while he works his way back to a full workload.

