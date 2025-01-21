Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton News: Probable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Middleton (ankles) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Middleton has missed two of the last eight games but appears to be trending toward playing Wednesday in New Orleans. Although Middleton hasn't been lighting up the scoreboard, the veteran has been getting the job done in other areas, as he is coming off a game where he grabbed five rebounds and tied a season-high with eight assists.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks

