Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton News: Scores 21 points again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Middleton totaled 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 loss to the Bulls.

Middleton has scored exactly 21 points in three straight games, and he finished Saturday's game as the Bucks' third-leading scorer behind Damian Lillard (29) and Brook Lopez (22). Middleton got off to a slow start in his first five games back from an ankle injury, but he has connected on at least three threes in each of his last four games. Over that span, Middleton has averaged 20.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists over 25.2 minutes per contest.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
