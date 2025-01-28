Khris Middleton News: Scores season-high 22 points

Middleton amassed 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 125-110 win over the Jazz.

Middleton had his best scoring output of the season Monday and turned back the clock several years, as he was wildly efficient after missing just three of his 10 shots from the field. The veteran forward has been a reliable option off the bench for Milwaukee since he's scored in double digits in six of his last seven outings, averaging 12.7 points, 4.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game in that stretch.