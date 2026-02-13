Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton News: Sees 21 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Middleton contributed eight points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across 21 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 loss to the Lakers.

Since joining Dallas, Middleton has seen a very modest role on the wings. Through two appearances, he's averaging 21.5 minutes with 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists. It's hard to imagine his minutes trending up much after the All-Star break.

