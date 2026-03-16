Khris Middleton News: Sluggish performance Monday

Middleton supplied six points (2-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 18 minutes during Monday's 129-111 loss to New Orleans.

Middleton scored no more than six points for the third straight game, prior to which he erupted for a season-high 35 points. While the talent is still there. Middleton simply can't sustain meaningful production at this point. Even with his 35-point effort, Middleton sits outside the top 150 in five games over the past week, averaging 13.2 points, 1.0 steals and 2.6 three-pointers.