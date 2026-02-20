Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton News: Starting sans Christie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Middleton will start Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

With Max Christie (ankle) sidelined, Middleton will draw his first start with the Mavericks. The veteran forward has averaged 10.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per tilt over two appearances for Dallas.

Khris Middleton
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khris Middleton See More
