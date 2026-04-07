Khris Middleton News: Starting Tuesday
Middleton will start Tuesday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Middleton will get the spot-start with P.J. Washington (elbow) out, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Cooper Flagg, Max Christie, Naji Marshall and Dwight Powell. As a starter this season, Middleton owns averages of 10.6 points, 3.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
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