Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton News: Strong performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Middleton (ankles) recorded 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Monday's 112-91 win over Chicago.

It was another strong performance for Middleton, who stepped up with a season-high 21 points Monday in the absence of superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) and Damian Lillard (illness). Middleton appears to be slowly rounding into form following offseason ankle surgeries that cost him 21 games to begin the year, as he's now averaging an efficient 17.7 points, 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 three-pointers in 22.0 minutes over his past three games while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor during this period. The veteran forward would figure to take on additional usage if one or both of Antetokounmpo and Lillard remain out for Thursday's matchup with the Nets.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now