Khris Middleton News: Strong performance in win

Middleton (ankles) recorded 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Monday's 112-91 win over Chicago.

It was another strong performance for Middleton, who stepped up with a season-high 21 points Monday in the absence of superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) and Damian Lillard (illness). Middleton appears to be slowly rounding into form following offseason ankle surgeries that cost him 21 games to begin the year, as he's now averaging an efficient 17.7 points, 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 three-pointers in 22.0 minutes over his past three games while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor during this period. The veteran forward would figure to take on additional usage if one or both of Antetokounmpo and Lillard remain out for Thursday's matchup with the Nets.