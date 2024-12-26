Khris Middleton News: Takeover not enough in loss

Middleton finished Thursday's 111-105 loss to the Nets with 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 26 minutes.

Middleton did everything in his power to avoid the loss, but his fourth-quarter heroics weren't enough to salvage a shorthanded Bucks team that was missing Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) and Damian Lillard (illness). One silver lining is that Middleton continues to perform and has suited up for eight games in a row, including three straight starts. He's averaging 20.0 points per game when deployed in the first unit.