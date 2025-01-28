Khris Middleton News: Upgraded to available

Middleton (ankles) has been upgraded to available for Tuesday's game against Portland.

After scoring a season-high 22 points in Monday's win over the Jazz, Middleton has expectedly been upgraded from probable to available off the bench on the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back Tuesday. Across his last seven appearances for the Bucks, the veteran forward has averaged 12.7 points, 4.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 23.3 minutes while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor.