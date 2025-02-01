Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton News: Very efficient despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Middleton accumulated 21 points (8-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 23 minutes during Friday's 144-118 loss to the Spurs.

The Bucks lost by a sizable margin Friday, but Middleton was one of the standout performers for Milwaukee, as evidenced by the fact that he missed just one of his nine shots from the field. Middleton has been playing off the bench in recent weeks but has delivered solid results. He's averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game since he was moved to a bench role on Jan. 8.

