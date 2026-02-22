Khris Middleton News: Vintage showing in win

Middleton produced 25 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 134-130 win over the Pacers.

It was certainly Middleton's best effort since joining the Mavericks and perhaps his finest of the year altogether. The 25 points were a season high for the 34-year-old forward, whose seven dimes were also his most since Nov. 25 with the Wizards. Over his first four outings for Dallas, Middleton has averaged 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 25.5 minutes per game.