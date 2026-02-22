Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton News: Vintage showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Middleton produced 25 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 134-130 win over the Pacers.

It was certainly Middleton's best effort since joining the Mavericks and perhaps his finest of the year altogether. The 25 points were a season high for the 34-year-old forward, whose seven dimes were also his most since Nov. 25 with the Wizards. Over his first four outings for Dallas, Middleton has averaged 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 25.5 minutes per game.

Khris Middleton
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khris Middleton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khris Middleton See More
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
21 days ago