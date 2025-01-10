Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton News: Will play against Magic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Middleton (ankles) has been cleared to play Friday against the Magic, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers let it be known that Middleton was cleared to play against Orlando along with fellow stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, as well as Ryan Rollins. The 33-year-old is coming off a rough performance against the Spurs, finishing with eight points, five rebounds and three assists.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now