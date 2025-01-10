Khris Middleton News: Will play against Magic

Middleton (ankles) has been cleared to play Friday against the Magic, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers let it be known that Middleton was cleared to play against Orlando along with fellow stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, as well as Ryan Rollins. The 33-year-old is coming off a rough performance against the Spurs, finishing with eight points, five rebounds and three assists.