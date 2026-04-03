Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton News: Won't start vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Middleton won't start Friday's game against the Magic.

Naji Marshall will return to the starting lineup following a two-game absence due to an illness, resulting in Middleton retreating to the second unit. The veteran forward has averaged 6.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 16.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.

Khris Middleton
Dallas Mavericks
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