Kihei Clark News: Decent effort off bench

Clark generated 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and one rebound during 19 minutes in Tuesday's 105-100 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Clark provided a boost to the home side's attacking power during the first half of this match, making four of five three-point attempts in that span. The 19 points were a season high for him by a difference of more than double his previous mark. Still, it remains to be seen whether he can repeat such a performance in an otherwise quiet campaign.