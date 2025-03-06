Kihei Clark News: Tallies nine points off bench

Clark posted nine points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist during 12 minutes in Wednesday's 124-110 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

Clark tied his season-high scoring tally, although he couldn't make much of a difference with limited playing time. He has been relegated to a minor role in the Capitanes' rotation, averaging 6.0 points, 2.6 assists and 1.0 rebounds per contest across seven G League appearances.