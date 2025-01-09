Killian Hayes Injury: Dealing with hip soreness

Hayes (hip) didn't play in Thursday's 95-94 G League loss to the Skyhawks.

Although Hayes played his usual allotment of minutes (32) in Tuesday's win over the Squadron, he's now dealing with left hip soreness and can be considered day-to-day moving ahead. The 23-year-old former lottery pick has started in 19 of his 20 appearances for Long Island in 2024-25, and he's made a big two-way impact with averages of 13.6 points, 6.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.2 threes in 32.2 minutes.