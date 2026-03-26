Killian Hayes Injury: Done for night with finger injury

Hayes has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against Orlando due to a left finger injury, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports. He finished with one assist in two minutes.

Hayes appeared to suffer the injury at some point during the first quarter, and the Kings have since elected to shut him down for the rest of evening. The Kings will likely turn to Devin Carter and Malik Monk to cover the minutes at point guard while Hayes is sidelined.