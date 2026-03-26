Killian Hayes headshot

Killian Hayes Injury: Exits with hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Hayes went to the locker room during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Magic with a left hand injury, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

It's not clear as to when Hayes suffered the injury, but he departed to the locker room late in the first quarter. He can be considered questionable to return until the team has more information to share.

Killian Hayes
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Killian Hayes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Killian Hayes See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
February 26, 2025
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Trade-Deadline Fallout
NBA
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Trade-Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
February 9, 2024
Fantasy Basketball: Top Waiver Wire Adds for Week 17, Including Nick Richards, Marvin Bagley and Santi Aldama
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Top Waiver Wire Adds for Week 17, Including Nick Richards, Marvin Bagley and Santi Aldama
Author Image
Mike Barner
February 9, 2024
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Post-Trade Deadline Adds
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Post-Trade Deadline Adds
Author Image
Gabriel Allen
February 9, 2024