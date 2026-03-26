Killian Hayes Injury: Exits with hand injury
Hayes went to the locker room during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Magic with a left hand injury, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
It's not clear as to when Hayes suffered the injury, but he departed to the locker room late in the first quarter. He can be considered questionable to return until the team has more information to share.
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