Killian Hayes Injury: Iffy for Saturday
Hayes (finger) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Hayes is dealing with left finger soreness in the aftermath of Thursday's loss to the Magic. Devin Carter would be in position to handle the top spot at point guard if Hayes cannot play Saturday.
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